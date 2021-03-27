James strikes back at UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Power Minister James Sangma on Friday said the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) approach in demanding his removal from the power portfolio was “misdirected”.

The UDP raised the demand following alleged illegalities in the department. James said he understands the UDP’s concerns, which are genuine, but its approach is misdirected.

“The dues accumulated over several years and one cannot expect us to achieve solution in two-three years,” he said.

Insisting on the need to work collectively to address the long-pending issues and challenges in the department, James said the UDP’s anger should not be directed at him but those who had allowed the dues to accumulate.

“The UDP should blame those who had signed the power purchase agreements and promised Rs 844 crore for terminal benefits of the employees but did not honour their commitment which caused the MeECL (Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited) to face a serious financial crisis.

James said the government is trying its best to address the issues.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the party is firm on its demand for the removal of James and the CMD of MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi.