No detention of students in 2020: State Govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: The Meghalaya Government has announced 2020 as a “no-detention” year for all students except those appearing for their Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.

A notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Education, DP Wahlang on Friday said that the new academic session would begin on April 1 and 100 per cent of the prescribed syllabi should be followed at all levels.

Schools have been directed to undertake catch-up course for all classes with sufficient time for those students who have had limited access to online learning or who undertook self-study during the pandemic.

The notification stated that teachers should assess learning gaps of each student and specifically address the skills/ competencies and knowledge areas not mastered by students to ensure learning in the current academic session.

It also stated that special exams for those who did not appear online should also be considered after the preparatory course.

The notification directed schools to conduct classes on two Saturdays every month to cover the syllabi.

As far as the school calendar goes, the end date for academic session 2021 for pre-primary level (Nursery and Kindergarten) will be November 30 while for Classes 1-12 the session will end on December 22, the notification said.

According to the notification, the end date for half-yearly exams is July 30. The summer break will be from August 2-6 while selection tests for private students of Class X will be conducted between the last week of September and the first week of October. The last date for submission of exam forms for Classes X and XII candidates will be December 10.