BJP: Frame policy for power sector reforms

SHILLONG, March 28: The state BJP has suggested framing a comprehensive policy with clear-cut directives to bring in reforms in Meghalaya’s power sector.

This is a departure from its aggressive stance on issues of corruption among MDA coalition partners.

“Instead of a blame game, the best thing to do now is to come out with a new comprehensive policy and a clear direction for reform in the power sector and MeECL,” state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said on Sunday.

Stating that the power sector of the state is in the doldrums, he said: “The citizens are deeply troubled as the power department is in a huge financial mess but they are taking loans.”

The state BJP chief also aired apprehensions about the implementation of the smart meters.

“No one else in the country is going for smart meters, so why in Meghalaya?” he asked, indicating there was something fishy about it.

Mawrie questioned the recalling of an already allotted tender with a higher rate under the Saubhagya scheme amid the ongoing power crisis.

“This is a total failure of the Minister concerned and it has really affected the people of the state,” he said.

Asked whether the state BJP will write to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma demanding the ouster of Power Minister James Sangma, Mawrie said: “We will not write now because we have already highlighted it. We were in fact the first to raise the issue and filed so many RTIs but they have not provided any satisfactory reply.”

But he said, “Let the government decide. It is the duty of the Minister. If they cannot handle the department, they should surrender and give it to others.”