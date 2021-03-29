NPP sniffs politics in ‘oust James’ demand

SHILLONG, March 28: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday said the ongoing campaign for the ouster of Power Minister, James Sangma was politically-orchestrated.

“It is politically-orchestrated. They are targeting him but the fact is that he is trying to bring in reforms in the MeECL (Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited),” NPP spokesperson, Marcuise N Marak told The Shillong Times.

He said the way James has been targeted, first in the Assembly and then outside by one group and then the other, suggests it is politically-orchestrated.

“We feel that enough clarifications have been made. The reply given by the Minister concerned was amply clear,” Marak said.

He claimed the demand for James’ removal is not justified. One cannot make wild allegations, he said.

Admitting that there are troubles in the MeECL, most of which inherited from the Congress, Marak said the Power Minister is working hard to bring in corrective measures and his efforts would show positive results soon.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the NPP in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), is demanding the ouster of the Power Minister and the CMD of the MeECL, which is facing a serious financial crisis.

The UDP has made it clear it will not go back on the demand. The coordination committee of the MDA is expected to hold a meeting soon to discuss the issue.