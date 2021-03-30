COVID cloud over Holi celebrations in city
Shillong, March 29: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in the state, though the usual festivities was missing in view of the safety protocols issued by the government keeping in mind the pandemic situation.
There was no large gathering and people mostly stayed inside their own premises. The district administrations had made public announcements, appealing the people to avoid large gatherings and roadside celebration on the occasion.
