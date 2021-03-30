COVID cloud over Holi celebrations in city

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Revellers celebrate the festival of colours, in the city on Monday. The Holi celebrations lacked fervour this year due to restrictions on public gatherings in view of the COVID-19 situation. (ST)

Shillong, March 29: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in the state, though the usual festivities was missing in view of the safety protocols issued by the government keeping in mind the pandemic situation.
There was no large gathering and people mostly stayed inside their own premises. The district administrations had made public announcements, appealing the people to avoid large gatherings and roadside celebration on the occasion.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.