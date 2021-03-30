Surprise check reveals rampant power theft at Byrnihat

SHILLONG, March 29: The CMD of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Arunkumar Kembhavi is contemplating to refer the matter of alleged pilferage of electricity in the industrial area in Byrnihat to the State Vigilance department, after a surprise check revealed rampant power theft by certain consumers.

The statement came from the CMD after some anonymous employees of MeECL alleged that the CMD and one of his officers posted at the 33/11 KV Rajabagan sub-station without prior information to the field officers conducted a probe.

However, Kembhavi said that the allegation about pilferage of electricity was very serious and hence there had to be an independent inquiry into it.

Kembhavi said that he visited the Rajabagan sub-station and it was for the first time in the history of MeECL that a CMD had visited the sub-station even as he added that he conducted the surprise inspection following an anonymous tip-off that there was a lot of electricity theft in the industrial area and MeECL officers were involved in it.

“I have the evidence along with photographs and videos that all the industries are involved in electricity theft,” he said while informing that when he opened the meter box of around 10 industrial units, he found that all the connections were tampered with.

He said that if he had given prior information about his visit, there would have been no point in conducting the surprise inspection.

“I have the inspection report along with videos and pictures and nobody can dispute it. I got the meter boxes sealed so that nobody can open it,” he added.

According to Kembhavi, soon after he conducted the inspection, the monthly revenue collection of the MeECL jumped manifold.

The usual monthly revenue collection for MeECL is Rs 62-65 crore but in January and February, the monthly revenue collection crossed Rs 80 crore and for the month of March, the collection is touching a record Rs 100 crore.

“Such a high collection has been achieved for the first time because I am working with complete honesty,” he said while giving a clear warning that strictest of action would be taken against the erring officers once the independent report is submitted.

He also said that as per the electricity supply code, the meter should be changed every five years but the meters there have not been changed for the last 17 years.

Meanwhile, in an anonymous letter addressed to The Shillong Times on Monday, the employees said that prior to Arunkumar Kembhavi’s inspection at Byrnihat Industrial Estate on January 26, the Assistant Executive Engineer (Vigilance) of Ri Bhoi district had on January 15 conducted an inspection in one industry, Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt. Ltd. on the Information that there was power theft.

During the course of inspection, a tampering device was found to reduce the actual energy consumption to be reflected on the energy meter.

According to the letter, as per provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Meghalaya Electricity Supply Code, 2018, an FIR was filed at Byrnihat Outpost and as provided under the Act, the Assistant Executive Engineer (Vigilance) had also served a compensation bill of Rs 3.48 crore to Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

According to the provisions of the Meghalaya Electricity Supply Code, 2018, only the Assessing Officer and the Appellate Authority can reconsider the compensation bill after hearing the case within seven days, if the consumer where the theft of electricity has occurred desires for a review but the industry did not request for reconsideration of the compensation bill.

The letter said that in this case, the CMD has approved to waive 50% of the compensation bill and Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt. Ltd. was given a concession to pay Rs one crore as down payment and the remaining amount of Rs 74,34,572 was to be paid on instalment of Rs 10 lakh over the monthly energy bill.

They also said that there was an element of suspicion that on the same day that happens to be a national holiday, the CMD visited the 33/11 KV Rajabagan sub-station that feeds power to the industrial areas without prior information to the field officers posted In Byrnihat.

The letter said that the CMD had alleged that the injection meters were not sealed and the officers concerned were asked to explain the matter, but as per the official report of the Executive Engineer, Byrnihat Distribution Division, all seals were intact as had been sealed by the Vigilance and Meter Testing team.

“From the report, it transpires that the CMD had asked the electrician on duty to open the seal of the injection meters so that he could inspect the terminal connection, wiring, etc,” the letter said while adding that such arbitrary action on the part of the CMD is highly illegal because no one is authorised to open the seal of the injection meters in the absence of the Assistant Executive (Vigilance) and the meter testing engineers.