IT raid at house of AIADMK MLA’s driver, Rs 1 cr seized

Chennai, March 29 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Income Tax Department seized Rs 1 crore on Monday morning from the residence of Alagarasamy who is the driver of AIADMK MLA R. Chandrasekar. Chandrasekar represents Manapparai constituency in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu.

Alagarasamy was working with the MLA since the past nine years and IT officials said that the unaccounted money was stacked in Rs 500 denomination. Raids were also conducted at the residences of the MLA’s two other accomplices in Thangapandi and Muruganandam of Kovilpatti village.

Chandrasekar is seeking re-election from the Manapparai Assembly constituency after representing it since 2008. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) Tamil Nadu State General Secretary, P. Abdul Samad, is contesting with the DMK alliance against Chandrashekhar.

Huge money is being seized from different parts of Tamil Nadu ever since election dates were declared. The Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate officials had seized an amount of Rs 11.5 crore from the office and residence of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Treasurer’s residence on March 15.(IANS)