New SF 10 recruits take oath after passing out

TURA, March 30: A total of 142 SF 10 cadets, ABSIs and constables comprising 109 male and 33 female recruits on Tuesday took the oath to protect and serve the nation during the passing out parade held for them at the Armed Police Training Centre, Goeragre near here.

The new recruits belong to the 36th batch of the State’s elite Special Force Ten (SF 10) who have been undergoing training at the centre before passing out from the same on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police, L&O/TAP, I Nongran, IPS, attended the Passing out parade as the Chief Guest and congratulated the successful SF Ten cadets, ABSIs and constable recruits. She later presented trophies, medals and certificates to the best performing cadets during the nine month training period.

Among a host of other officer present at the gathering were former IPS officer Skylance G Momin, 2 MLP Battalion Commandant, Stephan A Rynjah, MPS, West Garo Hills SP Dr Raghavendra Kumar M G, IPS, SF 10 Commandant J F K Marak, IPS and East Garo Hills SP Bruno A Sangma.