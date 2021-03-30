GSU, KHZ condemns Golflink incident

TURA, March 30: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Hills Zone on Tuesday condemned the recent assault on several youths from South West Khasi Hills at Golf Links which led to one of the victims succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the incident at Golf Link and stand in solidarity with the victims and offer our condolences to the bereaved family members. We also urged the concerned authorities to take the matter seriously so that justice can be served at the earliest,” General Secretary of the Union, Fremiush D Sangma said.

The union also urged that activities at Golflink be strictly monitored by the police department and regular checks conducted as the popular site has become a den for many unlawful activities during the evening and night hours. The union also urged each and every citizen to condemn such activities as they disrupt the universal brotherhood and harmony in the state.