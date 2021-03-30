SCL: United XI win in Super Div; Kings, Bhavan in C Div final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: Chaman Pushp scored a blistering century to lift United XI to a 110 run victory over Nongthymmai CC in a Shillong Cricket League Super Division match here on Monday. United XI scored 366/4 in 35 overs after being put in to bat first following a century by Man of the Match Chaman (103) that came off only 43 balls and a solid 96 by Jason Lamare. Melvin took 2/44 in his 7 overs for Nongthymmai. In reply, Nongthymmai were bowled out for 257 with Raja Lama scoring 79 in 47 balls and Bijay adding 57. Chaman found himself in the heat of action once again, this time with the ball, as he returned figures of 4/44 in 7 overs to allow United a 110 run win.

C Division semi-finals at St. Anthony’s HSS Ground

Jersey Kings and Raj Bhavan won their respective Shillong Cricket League C Division semi-final matches here on Monday to set up a title clash.

In the first semis, Jersey Kings defeated Sportive Juniors by 30 runs. Winning the toss and batting first, Kings scored 151/7 in 20 overs. Vickey Das scored 64 off 39 balls while Raj Biswa added 47 in 42 balls. Rupam Patra took 2/29 in 4 overs. Sportive Juniors could only manage 121 runs before being bowled out in 19 overs. Dixit Roy top scored with 40 for Sportive. Man of the Match Arun Sewa shone with the ball picking up 4/17 while teammate Sanjeev Rai scalped 4 wickets conceding 30 runs.

In the second semi-final, Raj Bhavan registered a 10-wicket win against Press Club after a fine half century by Man of the Match Kiran Ram. Batting first, Press Club scored 127/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Andy Kharkongor top scored with 31 while Aafaque Hussain contributed 29 runs. Sunil Yadav took 3/21 runs while Wan Mawroh returned figures of 2/20. In reply, Raj Bhavan knocked off the required runs in 14.1 overs without losing a wicket. Bhavan chased down the target with Kiran Ram scoring 65 off 39 balls and Deepak Thapa adding 24.

The C Division final will be played between Jersey Kings and Raj Bhavan on Tuesday at the St. Anthony’s HSS Ground at 8:30 am.