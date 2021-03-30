DSO organises 10 km run in Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 29: A ten kilometre marathon run was organised on Monday by the District Sports Office in collaboration with the District Administration and the District Water and Sanitation Mission in Tura from Matchakolgre to the Ballonggre Playground.

The marathon run was participated by male and female athletes from Tura and its surrounding areas as well as from outside.

In the Male category, Witnar A Sangma and Bethnar A Sangma both from Tebronggre and Saljagring K Marak from Garobadha won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Meanwhile, Smile Orchid M Momin from Dakopgre bagged first prize, Parbina Ch Marak from Garobadha took second and Nangkhiewsuki Slong from Jowai bagged place in the Female category.

The youngest participant of the run, Jeff Athamba K Marak was also felicitated during the event and consolation prizes were also given to both male and female participants.