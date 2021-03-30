Shah’s visit still uncertain

SHILLONG, March 29: March is almost over but there is no word, either from the Centre or the state government, on the “promised” visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

He was scheduled to visit Shillong this month to discuss some issues including the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has started viewing it as an act of betrayal by the Centre towards the people of the state.

Recalling Shah’s assurance that he would visit the state and discuss the issues with the NGOs, CoMSO secretary, Roykupar Synrem said it is quite clear now that the Union Home Minister is not coming to the state.

Synrem slammed the state government for allegedly not seriously following up the matter.

“It’s been a year since the resolution on the ILP was passed by the Assembly but not even a discussion has taken place with the stakeholders so far,” the CoMSO secretary said.

He made it clear that the CoMSO will meet soon to discuss its future course of action.

United Democratic Party leader, Jemino Mawthoh felt Shah could not visit Shillong as some states are going to elections. He, however, said the Centre should take cognizance of the demand for ILP in Meghalaya and address the issue appropriately by understanding the sentiments of the people.

“The Government of India should take the demand seriously and address it once and for all,” Mawthoh added.