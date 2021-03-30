Govt forms SIT to probe case

SHILLONG, March 29: In a pre-emptive move against escalation of any backlash of the death of a tribal youth at Golf Links here on March 21, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be led by SP (City), Vivek Syiem to investigate the assault of three youths from Wahkaji in South West Khasi Hills district.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger informed on Monday.

The government being overly concerned about the possible fallout, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday stated that the police are making all possible efforts to nab the culprits who are involved.

“We expect that the police will be able to nab the culprit within the next few days,” Tynsong told reporters here today.

He insisted made it clear that the assault case was not a communal clash.

“It was a clash between groups who were drinking. It is not something which is a conflict between the tribals and non-tribals,” the deputy CM asserted.

While urging the NGOs and youths to allow the police to complete the investigation, Tynsong stated that the government would ensure that action was taken against the culprits responsible for this assault as per law.

“We would not want to see there is a law and order situation in view of the incident. I would urge upon the youth to maintain calm,” he added.