Webinar on Intellectual Property Rights held at Tura

TURA, March 30: Universities and Educational Institutions are among the direct contributors towards innovation and research, particularly in emerging economies. The potential pool of talent for innovation and intellectual creative ideas in these economies also emanates largely from educational and research institutions. With this background, IPR and Biosafety Issues Committee of Don Bosco College, Tura organized a webinar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) for the faculties of the college on Tuesday.

The Resource person at the event was Ms. Megha Agrawal, Founder and Patent Agent, Intellectual Coolie LLP, Nagpur.

The webinar was coordinated by Dr. Aksana Neah Ch. Marak the coordinator of the IPR and Biosafety Issues Committee of Don Bosco College, Tura and Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal welcomed the resource person and the faculty members and spoke on the importance of understanding IPRs in academic activities.

“The Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) help protect creations of the mind that include inventions, literary or artistic work, images, symbols, etc. If you create a product or publish a book intellectual property rights ensure that you benefit from your work. These rights protect your creation or work from unfair use by others,” said Fr. Bivan.

The significance of Intellectual Property Rights or IPR in higher education has been widely recognized and IPR is one of the sources of security for intangible properties which are still open to public and which can be quickly replicated by anyone.