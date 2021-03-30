Inclement weather prevents Rahul from addressing Assam poll rallies

GUWAHATI, March 30: Inclement weather and rain prevented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from addressing two election rallies in Haflong in Dima Hasao district and Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam apart from gracing an interaction programme in Silchar on Tuesday.

Reports said the special aircraft on which Gandhi was on board, had to hover over Silchar town in the morning for some time as the weather conditions were not suitable to land at Kumbhirgram Airport.

The Congress leader had to finally fly back to Guwahati.

Campaigning for the second phase of the polls in Barak Valley, two hill districts of Assam and parts of Brahmaputra Valley ended on Tuesday evening.

As many as 39 Assembly constituencies go to the polls on April 1. The final phase in 40 other seats are scheduled on April 6.

However, in a video message issued later in the day, the Congress leader exuded confidence on the campaign trail for the second phase elections and asserted that the party would fulfill all the five guarantees after forming the government.

“We appeal to the people of Assam to vote for Congress as the party will fulfill all the five guarantees within hours of forming the government,” said Gandhi.

“The Congress party guarantees to provide jobs to five lakh youths of Assam while daily wages of tea labourers will be increased to Rs 365. Congress also guarantees a monthly assistance of Rs 2000 to every housewife and 200 units of electricity free of cost to every household,” he reiterated, while asserting that the party will not implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and take the legal route through the Assam Assembly after it forms the Government.

Addressing concerns of the hill tribes, Gandhi said the Congress would implement Article 244(A) in letter and spirit to safeguard the interests of people.

“BJP is attacking the culture and traditions of the hill tribes by withdrawing Article 244 (A). The Congress government will ensure that Article 244 (A) is not diluted and all its clauses are implemented to protect the interests of indigenous people,” he said.