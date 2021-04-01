Eight-month-long Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign concludes in Baghmara  

TURA, April 1: The Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign organized by the District Social Welfare Officer in South Garo Hills for eight long months concluded on Thursday at the District Sports Playground in Baghmara.

The campaign which began on August 15 last year has seen the organization of a series of programmes like awareness programmes, community participation programmes, media campaign, marathon race, poetry and slogan writing competitions.

Speaking on the final day, South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi congratulated the District Social Welfare Officer for the successful conclusion of the Campaign against Drugs and alcohol abuse adding it is not only a menace to individuals but also the society at large. Stating that any action a person is involved in has consequences, he urged people especially the youths to always remember the three guiding principles viz, Responsibilities, Accountability and Transparency. He also urged upon the younger generation to seek help and consult their trusted elders if they are in any kind of doubt or anxiety.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M T Sangma, while lauding the District Task Force of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign said that altogether 3000 people in South Garo Hills District have benefited through this program. She said that although no cases of drug and alcohol abuse have been reported so far, the district lies in the extreme international border and is considered a corridor making it vulnerable to substance abuse. Sangma also alerted the gathering on COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring districts and asked the public to abide by COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing etc.