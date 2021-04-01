If the law cannot give justice, we will: KSU

MAWKYRWAT, March 31: Hundreds of people, including women and minors from different parts of South West Khasi Hills district participated in a rally here on Wednesday, condemning the alleged murder of a Khasi youth at Golf Links in Shillong.

The youth, identified as Phershanroy Myrthong, was from Wahkaji village.

Rainfall did not deter the people who marched from Block Office junction at Mawlangwir to Mawkyrwat Market via the PWD inspection bungalow area. The participants shouted slogans demanding justice for Myrthong’s family and condemning the MDA government for the incident.

Speaking at a public meeting after the rally, general secretary of the central body of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Donald V. Thabah warned of delivering justice if the government fails to do so in cases where Khasis are attacked and murdered.

“We will see what the Special Investigation Team does, but the agitation will continue in Shillong and other parts of the state. If the law cannot protect and deliver justice, we as members of the ‘Jaitbynriew’ will deliver justice,” he said.

He called upon the people to revive the practice of the entire community searching for the perpetrators of a crime. “We filed an FIR but no one has been arrested,” he said, seeking mass protests in Shillong.

Thabah also warned the non-Khasis residing in the land of the Hynniewtrep people. “We cannot remain silent,” he said, regretting the inability of the police to arrest those involved in the Golf Links incident.

Eldie N. Lyngdoh, the vice-president of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People’s central body warned the MDA government against testing the patience and anger of the local people lest it explodes.

He also noted the “indifference” of the authorities in punishing those responsible for the killing of Lurshai Hynniewta earlier.

Others who addressed the gathering included P.S Lyngdoh, president of the Seng Samla Shnong Langrin, K. Marbaniang, president of the Dorbar Raid Saw Symper, V. Syiemiong, vice-president Langrin Youth Welfare Association, Wallambok Syiemiong, chairman of the Synjuk ki Seng Samla Shnong of South West Khasi Hills district, Louis Dohtdong, president of the HNYM and B. Kharbani, president of the Seng Kynthei Sawsympher.