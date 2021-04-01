Under fire, govt says arrest only as per law

SHILLONG, March 31: Under fire for failure to round up the culprits responsible for the Golf Links assault case which left one local youth dead, the state government on Wednesday maintained that it is guided by the Constitution of India and not emotions.

With over a week after the incident there has been growing criticism over non-arrest of the culprits.

Many are critical of the government for not applying the same yardstick while dealing in cases of the tribal and non-tribal.

In the light of public reaction, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said, “We are a constitutional body we need to be guided by the constitution and not by emotions.”

“Anybody can just say anything. As government we are responsible in a sense that we have to take action according to law against anybody who commits mischief be it tribal or non-tribal,” he said.

Reiterating that the incident should not be communalised, Tynsong said, “From day one our SP and the police officers are on the job and they have already clarified and I would request all the concerned stakeholders not to be emotional.”

He was categorical in assuring that the culprits will be booked. “Let the law take its own course,” he added.

Requesting the stakeholders and citizens not to be carried away by emotion, he said, “Sometimes emotions lead to unpleasant things and just because of these Golf Links or Ichamati issues are we happy to see that we convert them into communalism?” he questioned and at the same breath said, “I don’t think any citizen of the state would like to see that.”

He said that the government knows its responsibility and would act responsibly.

“I assure be it non-tribal or tribal any law breaker will have to face the music. Let us not be emotional but reasonable and let law take its own course,” he said.

Pointing out that an Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already on the job, he said, “Let me also warn any anti-social element that the law is there and we will not compromise at any cost on the interest and the safety of each and every citizens of the state.”

Opp slams police failure

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday questioned the failure of the police to arrest the culprits in the Golf Links assault case. “Till today no arrest has been made. This is not a good indicator,” senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh commented.

Stating that it is unfortunate that a youth from Wahkaji lost his life in the incident, Lyngdoh said that there is absolutely no trace of the people responsible for this heinous crime. “There is a huge requirement of ensuring that people at large feel safe. Safety of the public is very important,” she stated

Stating that these kinds of crimes are occurring time and again, she said that a huge sense of insecurity will crop up among the citizens.

She further urged the police to make all possible efforts to arrest the culprits.