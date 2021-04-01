Vax throughout April, including gazetted holidays: Centre

NEW DELHI, April 1: In a step to exponentially expand the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has decided to operationalise all the public and private sector Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

The central government has written to all the states and UTs on Thursday and asked them to make all the necessary arrangements to provide Covid vaccination in these CVCs throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

The step has been taken following detailed deliberations with the states and UTs on March 31, to optimally utilise all the Covid Vaccination Centres to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid vaccination.

This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the government along with the states and UTs for the vaccination drive.

The inoculation exercise is a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Centre had already decided to begin the Covid vaccination of those above 45 years of age from April 1, based on the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).

So far, 6.51 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

