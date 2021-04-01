PM slams Cong for ‘neglecting’ BTR during 15-year term in Assam

GUWAHATI, April 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the Opposition Congress for “neglecting” the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (erstwhile BTAD) for long, playing the role of a “silent spectator when it was in power” and “allowing the region to get choked with bombs and blockades.”

Embarking on his star campaign for the final phase of the Assam Assembly election, Modi addressed a public meeting in Kokrajhar, claiming that the “people of BTR, who love football, have shown the red card to the lies and rumours spread by Mahajot, or rather Maha-jhooth (grand lie)…for which the Congress is rattled. So, the people of Assam have to be wary of what the Maha-jhooth is guaranteeing this time.”

Taking an oblique dig at Congress’ alliance with BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary, without taking the name of Mohilary, the Prime Minister pulled down the Opposition party “for allying with a party leader under whose leadership the erstwhile BTAD was pushed to bloodshed… a difficult period which the people of BTR can never forget.”

“The Congress, during its 15-year-long term, stayed a silent spectator when “bomb, bandook (gun) and blockade” reigned supreme in the strife-torn region. This is in stark contrast to atmosphere now, with peace returning to BTR…Our government has taken care of the rehabilitation of cadres who have joined the mainstream… I fervently appeal to those cadres who are in the jungles to return to the mainstream as well,” he said.

Further slamming the Congress, Modi alleged that the Congress had allowed land on which namghars and satras existed to be taken away by encroachers.

“NDA had, on the other hand, freed them from encroachers. Congress had divided the people but NDA has built bridges of love and unity. Congress had deprived the common man of basic amenities as well as ignored the tea workers. But the NDA has not only given basic amenities to everyone but has given land patta to indigenous landless people as well,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister also slammed AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for “disrespecting the gamosa”, a symbol of Assamese pride and tradition, which a viral video had evidently shown on Wednesday.

“Congress will have to pay the price for tying up with the leader of a party who has shown disrespect to Assam’s identity…Congress says that the “taala-chaabi (the AIUDF party symbol) party’ leader is Assam’s identity….it has surrendered to the AIUDF…Congress wants to only fill its coffers at the cost of destroying Assam’s identity and culture,” he alleged.

Acknowledging the people of Assam for supporting the BJP-UPPL-GSP alliance in the BTC polls last year, besides coming out in large numbers to vote in the Assembly elections, Modi said the people have reposed their faith in the National Democratic Alliance in the first phase.

“We will together develop BTR… will take the glorious tradition forward…Unlike the Congress, we have endeavoured security and respect to all communities,” he said.

“We have given adequate funds (Rs 1500 crore) to BTR….Besides, work on for many projects have taken place, including Bodofa Upendranath Brahma cultural complex and a centre for excellence. Bodo language is being included in the Eighth Schedule.

“I am happy that we have dedicatedly strived to fulfill the peace promise we made in BTR back in 2016. It is a happy coincidence that the BTC was constituted during Atal (Behari Vajpayee) ji’s time… and that the historic Bodo Accord has been sealed for peace and development under the present NDA,” Modi said, while revealing that peace, progress and protection has been the NDA mantra for steady progress of BTR.

The Prime Minister further claimed that the “double-engine” government was imperative for Assam’s development

“When the Centre and state come together, development is faster….As it is we have given houses to the economically disadvantaged sections under PMAY…Besides, toilets, water connections and other basic amenities have been provided. Farmers have been empowered. We are working dedicatedly for making women empowered through various schemes,” he claimed.

Praising the leadership of UPPL president Pramod Boro, Modi appealed to the voters for a mandate in favour of the NDA, which, he said, would fast-track the growth momentum achieved in the past five years.