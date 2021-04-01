‘Will act against any violation of health protocols’

SHILLONG, March 31: In a strong reaction to reports of alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols at election rallies ahead of the GHADC polls, Health Minister, AL Hek said that the government has taken due cognisance of the reports and has directed the respective district administrations to take immediate action in case of any such violation.

“The concerned district administrations need to take action if there is any violation of protocols. We cannot take things lightly especially at this juncture where we are witnessing rise in COVID-19 cases in the state,” Hek told reporters today.

Asked if the district administrations have been lax in ensuring adherence to health protocols, considering that bigwigs of the MDA Government, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, were holding rallies, he shrugged the question, saying, “The law is same for everyone.”

Political parties are allowed to show their strength by organising large rallies, but people need to maintain social distancing at all costs,” the minister stated.