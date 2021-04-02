Assess ties with govt: Cong to MDA allies

SHILLONG, April 1: In an apparent attempt to fish in troubled waters, the Opposition Congress on Thursday asked the regional allies of the MDA coalition to assess their position in the wake of difference of opinion among the partners arising out of overall failure of governance in Meghalaya.

Reaching out to the MDA allies, senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday asked them to introspect and decide what kind of government they want to have in the state.

“We are just appealing to all the coalition partners of MDA since the people are affected due to confusion among the coalition partners. We can see that all the departments have been failing one after the other,” Lyngdoh said, while adding that it is evident to the Opposition that the coalition partners are unhappy with their own government.

“This coalition is just not working out. Sometimes back it was the BJP which went hammer and tongs against the NPP-led government on illegal mining and transportation of coal and the alleged corruption in the GHADC. Now, the UDP is demanding removal of the minister (James Sangma) from the Power department over the mess in MeECL,” Lyngdoh said.

Making it abundantly clear that the Opposition would not issue any advisory to the government on whether to retain or remove any minister, Lyngdoh said that their main concern was that people of the state should not suffer due to non-performance of the MDA Government.

“We are quite concerned over the unending crisis in the MeECL. We are also concerned about generation companies imposing power regulations on MeECL one after the other,” she added.