Govt awaiting 6th Schedule changes

SHILLONG, April 1: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday ruled out any amendment to the Meghalaya Constitution of Autonomous District Council Rules, 1951, in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in view of the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Concerns have often been raised over non-tribal people contesting the GHADC elections, triggering demands for amending the rules.

“Let us wait till Parliament amends the Sixth Schedule. The proposed Sixth Schedule amendments would incorporate some changes sought,” Tynsong said.

He added that once Parliament passes the amendment bill is passed, all the three district councils are bound to amend the AD rules.

On the state government’s suggestion to not include members of unrepresented tribes as nominated members to the ADCs, Tynsong said: “The Home Ministry is right now examining the recommendations of the Standing Committee of the Rajya Sabha. We are following it up for ensuring the Ministry of Home Affairs considers the proposals from the state government as well as the district councils.”