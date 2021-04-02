Electricity tariff hiked

SHILLONG, April 1: In a decision that is going to burn a hole in the pocket of consumers, the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) has hiked the electricity tariff for 2021-2022, with effect from April 1.

According to a statement issued by MSERC on Thursday, the fixed charges for domestic consumers per KW per month for the first 100 units, next 100 units and above 200 units have been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 70.

The energy charge per KW for domestic consumers has been increased from Rs 3.70 to Rs 4.45 for the first 100 units, Rs 4.20 to Rs 5.05 for next 100 units and Rs 5.70 to Rs 6.85 for usage above 200 units.

Meanwhile, for commercial consumers, the fixed charges per KW per month for the first 100 units and above 100 units have been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 140.

The energy charge per KW for the commercial consumers has been increased from Rs 6.10 to Rs 7 for the first 100 units and Rs 7.30 to Rs 8.40 for above 100 units.

For the Low Tension (LT) industrial units, the fixed charge per KW per month has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 145, while the energy charge per KW has been hiked from Rs 6 to Rs 7.20.

Furthermore, for public lighting (metered), the fixed charge per KW per month has been revised from Rs 120 to Rs 145 and the energy charge per KW has been increased from Rs 6.50 to Rs 7.80.

The fixed charge per KW per month for public water supply has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 140, whereas the energy charge per KW has been increased from Rs 6.70 to Rs 7.70.

Further, the fixed charge per KW per month for crematoriums has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400, while the energy charge per KW has been fixed at Rs 4.90.

The fixed charge per KW per month for industries with Extra High Tension (EHT) connection has been increased from Rs 230 to Rs 275 whereas the fixed charge per KW per month for ferroalloy industries has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 275.

The energy charge per KW for EHT industries has been increased from Rs 6.20 to Rs 7.45, while the energy charge per KW for ferroalloy industries has been revised from Rs 4.36 to Rs 7.45.