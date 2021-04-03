ECI bars Himanta from campaigning for 48 hours

GUWAHATI, April 3: The star campaigner of the BJP and the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been barred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from campaigning for the current Assam Assembly Election with immediate effect from Friday for 48 hours for his recent remarks against Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary.

The ECI on April 1 served a show-cause notice to Dr Sarma on the basis a complaint lodged by the Congress party. The BPF is a constituent of the Grand Alliance formed by the Congress party for Assam election.

The third and final phase of Assam Assembly election is on April 6 and the campaigning for the third phase comes to an end of April 4. The EC order has restricted Dr Sarma from hitting the campaign trail again for the final phase of Assam election.

The EC has barred Dr Sarma from holding any public meeting, public procession, public rallies, rod shows, interviews and public utterance in media (electronic, print, social media), etc. in connection with ongoing election for 48 hours effective from April 2.