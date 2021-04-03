ULFA (I) sets free abducted oil company staff

GUWAHATI, April 3: It has been a great relief to the people of Assam as well as the family members of the two abducted employees of a private sector oil exploration company as two of their employees who were abducted in December last year, have been released by the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA-Independent ending a long wait.

The two abducted employees — Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar — of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited having its headquarter at New Delhi, has been released by the militant group somewhere in Arunachal Pradesh, according to reports.

The private hydrocarbon exploration company that has been engaged by the Oil India Limited (OIL). Pranab Kumar Gogoi, drilling superintendent and Ram Kumar, a radio operator with the oil company were abducted on December 21 from the company’s Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Pranab Gogoi hails from Sivasagar district of Assam while Ram Kumar is a permanent resident of Bihar.

According to reports, the two employees of the private oil company have been released in Arunachal Pradesh and are being handed over to Assam Police by Arunachal Pradesh Police. They are likely to reach Assam very soon.

The ULFA-I had earlier faced strong opposition and condemnation from the civil society of Assam after it had threatened to eliminate the abducted oil company employees I the wake of lukewarm response from the oil company to the demands (ransom) of the militant outfit.

Finally, negotiation with the oil company was initiated through one Kaushik Phukon and the ULFA-I agreed to release the abducted persons after the oil company. It was informed by Kaushik Phukon after his negotiation with the oil company officials.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have claimed that the banned outfit has so far released one of the two abducted persons, Pranab Gogoi while release of other person is being awaited.