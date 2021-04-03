SCA win Under-14 Boys Cricket Tournament by 60 runs

NONGPOH, April 3: Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) team today won the final match of the Under-14 Boys Tournament by 60 runs beating North Garo Hills District Cricket Association. The tournament was organised by the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) and hosted by the Ri Bhoi District Cricket Association at Nongkhrah in Ri Bhoi District.

Inter-district under-14 tournament organised by MCA was played at Ri-Bhoi cricket ground at Nongpoh.

In the match between Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) vs North Garo Hills District Cricket Association, the latter had won the toss and elected to field.

Batting first, Shillong Cricket Association scored 121 /5 in 20 overs. Rudra Singh Rathore scored 26 runs off 26 balls, Aditya Singh scored 23 runs off 31 balls. Dakchakra R Marak bowled 4 overs gave 16 runs and took 1 wicket. In reply, North Garo Hills District Cricket Association team scored 61 all out in 17 overs. Dakchakra R Marak scored 37 runs off 54 balls while Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria bowled 4 overs gave 6 runs and took 4 wickets. Ashish Kumar Lohar bowled 4 overs gave 14 runs and took 3 wickets.

Results: Shillong Cricket Association won the match by 60 runs. Man of the Match goes to Ashish Singh Lohar of SCA. Best Batsman: Dakchakra R Marak NGHDCA; Best Bowler: Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria SCA; Best wicketkeeper: Tengrang D Marak NGHDCA.

Promising Youngest Player: Amit Kr Rai EKH; Most Promising Player: Adrian Rymbai RBDCA.