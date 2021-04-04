MDA to meet after CM’s return from GH

SHILLONG, April 3: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) partners have scheduled their coordination committee meeting after the return of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma from his election campaigns. The meeting will be held in a bid to set aside internal differences emanating out of the demand for Power Minister James Sangma’s ouster.

The demand from the United Democratic Party (UDP) had embarrassed the National People’s Party, which heads the MDA.

“I have nothing much to say (on the demand) as we have referred it to the MDA coordination committee for discussing the matter,” independent Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang, an MDA ally, said.

“Let us wait for the meeting to be held after the return of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma from his tour of the Garo Hills,” he added.

He said the coalition partners will have to rectify their problems by sitting together and finding a solution. “Let us also get a clear picture from the Power Minister,” he added.

The Chief Minister is in the Garo Hills campaigning for his party for the upcoming GHADC polls.

“There is undoubtedly a loophole requiring discussion. This issue has persisted and we do not want it to continue,” KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum said.

“I am part of the MDA coalition and I am doing my homework before making any comments,” he said.

On the UDP demand, Nongrum said: “My objective is not just the ouster of the Power Minister but also a permanent solution before the celebration of the 50th anniversary of statehood.”