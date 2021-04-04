New electricity tariff from April 1

SHILLONG, April 3: The Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) has clarified that the approved electricity tariff for 2021-2022 will be effective from April 1.

As per the tariff approved by the MSERC, the fixed charges for domestic consumers per KW per month for the first 100 units, next 100 units and above 200 units have been retained at Rs 60 as it was in 2020-2021.

The energy charge per KW for domestic consumers has been increased from Rs 3.70 to Rs 4.00 for the first 100 units, Rs 4.20 to Rs 4.40 for next 100 units and Rs 5.70 to Rs 6.00 for usage above 200 units.

Meanwhile, for commercial consumers, the fixed charges per KW per month for the first 100 units and above 100 units have been retained at Rs 120.

The energy charge per KW for the commercial consumers has been increased from Rs 6.10 to Rs 6.30 for the first 100 units and for above 100 units it has been retained at Rs 7.30.

For the Low Tension (LT) industrial units, the fixed charge per KW per month has been retained at Rs 120 while the energy charge per KW has been hiked from Rs 6 to Rs 6.20.

Furthermore, for public lighting (metered), the fixed charge per KW per month has been retained at Rs 120 and the energy charge per KW has also been retained at Rs 6.50.

The fixed charge per KW per month for public water supply has been retained at Rs 120, whereas the energy charge per KW has been increased from Rs 6.70 to Rs 6.80.

Further, the fixed charge per KW per month for crematoriums has been retained at Rs 7,000 while the energy charge per KW has been retained at Rs 4.10.

The fixed charge per KW per month for industries with Extra High Tension (EHT) connection has been retained at Rs 230 whereas the fixed charge per KW per month for ferroalloy industries has also been retained at Rs 200.

The energy charge per KW for EHT industries has been increased from

) Rs 6.20 to Rs 6.50, while the energy charge per KW for ferroalloy industries has been revised from Rs 4.36 to Rs 4.40.

It is, hereby, clarified that the earlier report on the hike of electricity tariff was only a proposal from the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), which was submitted to the MSERC.