Assam BJP moves CEO against ‘violation’ of ECI guidelines by Cong

GUWAHATI, April 5: The Assam unit of BJP has written to the state chief electoral officer seeking immediate action against the Opposition Congress for alleged gross violation of the media coverage guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a letter to the Assam CEO on the eve of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election, the state BJP alleged that the Indian National Congress was promoting its “5 Guarantees” through ‘sponsored’ posts on social media platforms such as Facebook within the prohibited period of 48 hours before polls (on April 6), thereby violating Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“We strongly condemn this unparliamentary, unethical and criminal breach of democracy and law. We request you to take strong action immediately to negate the conspiracy of the Indian National Congress to unfairly influence the voters before the third phase of the polls,” Palash Lahan, convener, social media cell of the state BJP, wrote to the state CEO on Monday.