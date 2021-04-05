Mohilary flays ‘crackdown’ on BPF candidate’s house; attack on party office

GUWAHATI, April 5: A ‘crackdown’ was reportedly launched at the residence of incumbent minister and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate in Kokrajhar East, Pramila Rani Brahma on Sunday night, “acting on information that a crowd had assembled there”, violating the Model Code of conduct (MCC) effective in view of the April 6 Assembly polls.

Reacting sharply against the reported ‘crackdown’ on Brahma’s residence, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary stated, “I strongly condemn the barbaric act of superintendent of police, Kokrajhar who has attacked the residence of Pramila Rani Brahma, our candidate of 30 Kokrajhar East LAC.”

“We request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stern action against the SP for the sake of free and fair election. Frustrated BJP-UPPL has started using police power for their political gain. But, no power on earth can prevent our citizens from ousting this government democratically,” Mohilary said.

The incumbent BJP had severed ties with BPF prior to the Assembly elections. Subsequently, BPF allied with the Congress-led Mahajot.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brahma, a social welfare and soil conservation minister, alleged that the “crackdown” on her house was a “conspiracy” hatched by political opponents and that the police was only acting at the behest of higher authorities.

BPF office razed

Mohilary also condemned the burning down of a BPF steering committee office by miscreants at Deborgaon on Sunday midnight.

“Frustrated miscreants have started using power for their political gain. But, no power on earth can prevent our citizens from choosing BPF. I urge our party members and all the citizens of BTAD to remain calm and let the concerned authorities handle the matters,” Mohilary wrote on his Facebook page.

“I have full faith in the citizens of BTAD that they will condemn such acts of terror by exercising their votes to oust such miscreants in power,” he added.