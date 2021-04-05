City extend lead, Reds rout Gunners

London, April 4: Liverpool outclassed Arsenal from start to finish in a 3-0 win in the Premier League with a brace for substitute Diogo Jota and a nutmeg from Mohamed Salah to revive the team’s hopes for a top four spot.

Jota broke the deadlock in the 64th minute after meeting a trademark cross from right back Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Four minutes later, Salah cleverly played the ball through Leno’s legs as he squatted down to try to block the shot. Jota got his second and the team’s third in the 82nd with a fine close-range finish.

It was a morale-boosting win for Liverpool and a third successive clean sheet in all competitions, lifting last season’s champion up to fifth place with 49 points.

Arsenal seems destined for midtable mediocrity as the team remained in ninth place with 42 points.

Liverpool was unlucky to go into halftime with the score still at 0-0 after the visitors produced an attacking spectacle that left Arsenal struggling and chasing the game.

Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney came off just before halftime with what appeared to be a knee problem after a challenge with Milner.

Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Both teams came into the game on 33 points, seven above the relegation zone, and Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that could secure its top-flight status for another season.

Manchester City continued their cruise towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win away to third-placed Leicester City.

After a goalless first half, City took the lead with Benjamin Mendy flashing home a right-foot shot in the 58th, Xinhua news reports.

Kevin de Bruyne was the architect of the second goal of the game with a magnificent pass from Gabriel Jesus, who only had to slot the ball home from close range 74 minutes in for City to manage a comfortable win.

Newcastle drew Tottenham 2-2 after a late goal by Joe Willock that followed a barrage of attempts at goal. In the opening half, Harry Kane put Tottenham forward with goals in the 30th and 34th minutes after Newcastle had a 28th minute lead following a goal by Joelinton.

Aston Villa staged a remarkable 3-1 comeback against Fulham to move up the table to 9th ahead of Leeds United and Arsenal. Trézéguet struck in the 78th and 81st after Aleksandar Mitrović put Fulham in the lead 61 minutes on. Ollie Watkins sealed the deal for Villa with an 87th minute goal. (Agencies)