Bayern close in on record title win

Berlin, April 4: Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point advantage atop the standings after beating second-placed rivals Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Hosts Leipzig started powerfully in the top of the league clash and dominated possession, but they had to wait until the 19th minute before Marcel Sabizter’s long-range effort called Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into action.

Bayern defended deep and waited for counterattacking opportunities. The visitors’ strategy paid off with 38 minutes gone, as Joshua Kimmich’s deep through ball found Thomas Muller, whose cutback pass allowed Leon Goretzka to drill the ball from 12 meters into the top right corner.

Bayern lurked for fast breaks but was able to protect its narrow lead until the final whistle to move seven points clear of Leipzig.

With the result, leaders Bayern snatched its 20th win while Leipzig suffered its fourth defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach came from behind for its second straight win after shocking Freiburg 2-1 thanks to a second-half brace from Marcus Thuram. (IANS)