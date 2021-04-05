NPP launches week-long GH poll campaign

SHILLONG, April 4: The National People’s Party (NPP) is going for a week-long all out campaign ahead of the GHADC elections.

“We are going all out and all the top leaders and party functionaries will head to the Garo Hills region on Monday for a massive week-long campaign,” a party official said on Sunday.

NPP leaders who are scheduled to campaign for the GHADC polls include Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi, besides others.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma is already rigorously campaigning in the Garo Hills region since last month. Quoting ground reports, the NPP official exuded confidence that the party would easily secure 15 to 20 seats out of the 29 seats.

“Barring a few seats where there will be strong competition from the Congress and the Independent candidates, we should be comfortably winning the others,” the NPP official observed.

MDA coalition allies like the BJP and the UDP are also in the fray for the GHADC polls and are hoping to make their presence felt this time around by grabbing some seats.

The allegations of corruption and delay in payment of salaries to the GHADC employees are few of the major issues that the elections are revolving around.

The GHADC poll is being witnessed as a curtain raiser for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, at least as far as the Garo Hills region is considered, and is being taken seriously by political parties who are going all out to make their presence felt in the region which accounts for 24 seats in the state Legislative Assembly.