Meghalaya to invite PM for launching golden jubilee

SHILLONG, April 4: Brainstorming over the likely contours of celebrations of golden jubilee of attainment of Meghalaya’s statehood has begun and already a fair number of suggestions have emerged including inviting Prime Minister to the official function billed for January 21 next year.

In its first meeting of the State level Committee for the celebrations held here recently members offered several suggestions, notable among them being connecting young minds to the history and legacy of the formation of the state and recapturing the movement for Hill State through plays, besides commemorating the leaders who played a significant role in creation of Meghalaya.

Official sources said that some members suggested that during the celebration year, the state should create its own anthem and erect statutes of freedom fighters like Tirot Sing, Kiang Nongbah and Togan Sangma. It was also emphasised to instil a sense of patriotism among the people since the jubilee coincides with the on-going 75th year of Indian Independence.

Some members stressed on the need to have a concerted effort by various government departments to expedite completion of landmark projects like Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme, launching of new Assembly building in New Shillong etc., during the coming year.

Another notable suggestion was for making the citizens participate in keeping the public spaces clean.

Sources said, some members suggested holding of NE Youth Festival, mega sports event in the model of “Khelo India”, musical extravaganza, cultural festivals to project the tradition of the tribes.

Among other specific suggestions were release of postal stamp, institution of a Peace Award by Government of India in recognition of Meghalaya’s success story in putting down militancy, publication of a coffee table book, logo creation, holding of Expo in Shillong and district headquarters, creation of a documentary on the achievements during the first 50 years etc.

The members underlined the need for making the celebrations participatory during the year-long celebrations. Some members suggested that sub-committees be constituted to delegate specific events to be organised.

The celebration committee has 70 members with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as the chairman.