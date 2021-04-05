Power Grid yet to respond to MeECL plea

SHILLONG, April 4: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is yet to get a reply from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on its request to keep the power regulation notice in abeyance.

“We are yet to get a reply from the PGCIL but we expect one by Monday or Tuesday,” a senior official of the Power department informed on Sunday.

Earlier, MeECL Chairman and Managing Director Arunkumar Kembhavi informed that he had written to Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to dispose of Rs 25.78 crore to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

“We have written to both REC and PFC to release the entire remaining quota of PGCIL out of the Rs 1,345.72 crore under the Atma Nirbhar loan,” he said, adding, “Hopefully, PGCIL will revoke the regulation notice after the payment,” he added.

Earlier on March 31, PGCIL had issued a notice to MeECL for regulation of 50 MW of power from the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) with effect from April 14.

On February 17, PGCIL had written to MeECL warning of regulated power supply if it failed to liquidate the outstanding dues by April 8.