State celebrates Christ’s resurrection with fervour

SHILLONG/TURA, April 4: Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, was celebrated across the state on Sunday with special church services, baptism of young infants and social get-togethers.

The biggest religious event was marked by a series of church activities that began with the Easter vigil on Saturday night by the Catholic faithful and a sunrise church service by the Baptist church to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord.

Devotees thronged to churches to partake in this annual religious event that celebrates the resurrection of Christ who was crucified on Good Friday and rose on Easter Sunday to reveal to all believers that there is life after death.

Easter marks the end of the Lent season of 40 days of penance by members of the Catholic Church and the conclusion of the Holy Week which began with Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

While greeting the people, Governor, Satya Pal Malik said, “On this blessed occasion of Easter, let us be thankful for all the blessings and rejoice that we are given a chance to experience all the abundance that life can give us. May it usher in a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness.”

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma said, “May the resurrection of Christ remind us that miracles can happen when we have faith. May you find miracle this #Eastern 2021 and may God’s promise strengthen your #faith to face whatever comes.”

On the eve of Easter, on Holy Saturday, catholic faithful attended the special Easter Vigil church service at night during which the Paschal Candle was lit-representing Christ as the light of the world.

Five grains of incense are inserted into the candle in the form of a cross to recall the aromatic spices with which the sacred body of Jesus Christ was prepared for the tomb, and of the five wounds in his hands, feet and side.

At the Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura the sacred candle was lit during total darkness around and carried in a procession around the church to allow devotees to light their candles with the flame of the Paschal Candle symbolising one’s eternal life in Christ.

The Easter candle or Paschal candle was then used to bless the water for later distribution among the devotees.

The sunrise service at the Baptist Church was attended by a large number of devotees to hear the Gospel reading on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and how his disciples found his tomb empty when they went to visit early in the morning.

During Sunday morning service, Bishop of Tura, Rev. Andrew R Marak blessed dozens of young children who took part in baptism and receiving of their first Holy Communion-considered one of the holiest and most important occasion in the life of a catholic devotee, at St. Mary’s Church in Araimile, Tura.

Easter Sunday was not limited to religious rituals alone, as families held get-togethers at home with a sumptuous meal that was preceded by the traditional Easter breakfast consisting of colorful Easter eggs which proved to be a delight for the children.