Bombay HC order on ‘letter-bomb’: Maha to move SC

MUMBAI, April 6 : The Maharashtra government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order of Monday directing a CBI probe into the allegations levelled against former Home Minster Anil Deshmukh.

“The state government will challenge the Bombay HC order before the Supreme Court,” said newly-appointed Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, who took charge of sensitive ministry this afternoon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Walse-Patil also said that the state government will extend full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigations into its probe on the accusations levelled by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

As per the Bombay HC orders, the CBI will conduct a ‘preliminary probe’ into Singh’s allegations against Deshmukh and submit its report within 15 days before deciding its future course of action.

Hours after the court verdict, Deshmukh quit from his post and is also contemplating challenging the same independently in the apex court.

Walse-Patil admitted that he had taken charge of the responsibility at a very difficult and challenging period in the state with several crises confronting the ruling 16-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The police force is working actively on the ground due to the Coronavirus pandemic… They have to maintain not only law and order but also help enforce the Covid restrictions. Besides, this month there are festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and the start of the Ramadan month,” Walse-Patil observed.

The former Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly said that all have different expectations, but he would focus on the common man and appealed for the masses to have faith in the police force.

Ensuring to strive for a clean police administration bereft of any political interference, Walse-Patil said he would seek advice from the police top brass and retired top cops on how strengthen and modernise the police force.

