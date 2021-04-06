Loreto Covent School goes online for fresh COVID situation

SHILLONG, April 6: The authority in Loreto Covent School in the city has decided to hold online teaching for classes Nursery to X and XII from today till April 9 until further notice in view of the fresh COVID pandemic related situation.

A letter from the Principal of the School addressed to the parents in this regard states :

“Dear Parents,

Our constant concern in the current situation is the safety of the students and everyone at school. Hence, the following reasons have prompted us to have online classes for classes Nursery to X and XII from 6th to 9th April, 2021 until further notice.

* ISC Practical Exams which starts on 6th April, 2021

* Few residents of NEHU campus having tested Covid positive recently.

* The possibility that some students may have gone out of station during the Easter Break.

Details for the online classes will be provided by the Class Teachers in the respective WhatsApp groups. Students are reminded not to leave town since regular classes will resume as soon as possible. The Unit Tests scheduled for this week have been postponed to a later date.

We look forward to your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Thank you.

Sr. Mercia

Principal”