COPS PICK UP A FEW YOUTHS ON SUSPICION

SHILLONG, April 5: Police on Monday picked up an unspecified number of youths on suspicion of being involved in the Golf Links violence that left one dead. The suspects are being questioned in police custody but their arrest will depend on the interrogation report.

Health Minister, AL Hek confirmed that a few youths are in custody for questioning, and said, “The police are not just sitting; we are working continuously to nab the culprits.”

When asked about the threat held out by pressure groups to take matter into their own hands if the state government fails to punish the culprits, Hek said, “Since day one, we started working, a SIT has been constituted. We are doing everything and nobody can take law into their hands and communalise this issue. It should not be.”

He said that the pressure groups should have faith in the government as it is their responsibility and their job to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are booked and put behind bars.

“The police are meeting every hour for this particular case. The Dorbar Shnong of Golf Links is also involved; the Seng Kynthei of Golf Links also went to the site and ensured that whoever is involved should be booked. Everybody is working,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another related development, pressure groups organised a public rally in Golf Links on Monday to condemn the assault on three youths from Wahkaji, South West Khasi Hills.

The state youth wing president of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), Thomas Passah said that it was important to condemn such incidents and urged the state government to speed up the investigation process.

Passah remarked that people who are trying to communalise the stray incident are themselves communal.

He however said that the government needs to speed up the investigation process to avoid people taking advantage of such incidents.

Appreciating that a Special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for investigating the case, he reiterated that a speedy investigation was required so that justice will be given to the youths who were assaulted.

A resident of Golf Club locality, Rocky Hek said that the locality is taking this case very seriously and coordinating with the police. He informed that the locality head has also written to the East Khasi Hills DC, police and approached the Shillong Golf Club for surveillance and patrolling of the area by police.

Hek also added that the Golf Links area is meant only for playing golf and the locality is trying to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the near future by repeatedly asking people not to assemble at the Golf Course.