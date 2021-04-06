Non-tribal inclusion in GHADC: GH groups to hold rally on Wednesday

TURA, April 6: With barely a week remaining before the GHADC go to polls, organizations from Garo Hills are hell bent to show their opposition to the participation of non-tribals in the council with a massive rally to be organized in the town on Wednesday.

Organizations including the Tengsak led GSU, FKJGP, AYWO and ADE will be holding a meeting with the Council employees at the GHADC office premises to condemn the participation of non-tribals in its affairs as well as to demand for the formation of new rules for the council. The organizations are also irked by the fact that certain political parties including the ruling NPP and the Congress despite stiff opposition have fielded non-tribal candidates for the upcoming polls.

It may be recalled that in protest against the inclusion of non-tribals in the GHADC polls, the same organizations had called for the boycott of the last GHADC election which was also held in April in 2015. The same boycott call is being made to the public this time as well.

Wednesday’s meeting at the GHADC will take place at 1:30 pm followed by a massive rally which will take place through the main thoroughfares of the town.

Meanwhile, the NGEA has requested all employees of the GHADC to take part in the meeting.

“I request all employees to participate in the meeting as well as the rally as it concerns us all,” Secretary of the NGEA, Brithen M Sangma said.