NPP could not revive GHADC fortunes despite 100 crore funding from centre, says Mukul

TURA, April 6: The political battle for the throne of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is touching a pinnacle with barely three days left for campaigning to close for the April 12 polls to the 29 MDC seats as the two main political rivals- Congress and NPP continue their slug fest to woo the voters in the hope of reigning supreme.

Leading the Congress tirade against the NPP is former chief minister Mukul Sangma who has been visiting various constituencies to mobilize support for his party candidates. The leader of the opposition held an election rally in the heart of Tura bazar on Monday night and conducted another rally at Narangkol village on Tuesday afternoon lashing out at the NPP and chief minister Conrad K Sangma’s MDA government in the state.

“The chief minister has been blaming the Congress for all the ills of the GHADC. He says it was during the tenure of the Congress that more than 1000 people were recruited into GHADC which led to the financial crisis. But if we were able to provide the employees’ salaries despite these allegations then how come the NPP led EC could not do so? It proves lack of leadership and foresight because revenue is generated by the district council through land tax, rent, royalty from minerals, etc. There is no dearth of revenue,” said Mukul Sangma as he blamed Conrad and the NPP for the current situation in the council.

Lobbing an advisory to the NPP led government, Mukul Sangma said that the current regime ought to refrain from blaming the previous government for anything and everything because governance is a continuous process.

“Whichever party may come to power but one has to follow the constitutional process of governance and continue the process,” said Mukul Sangma.

Urging the public to raise pertinent questions to the chief minister and the NPP party, Mukul Sangma reminded the gathering that Rs 100.71 Crores was released by the centre to the GHADC and most of the money was allegedly siphoned off.

“How can it be humanly possible for the district council to have an empty treasury when over 100 crores was released. The district council is suffering because of the poor leadership at the helm of affairs in the state. Can we afford to hand the GHADC back to the same people for another five years?” questioned Mukul Sangma.

The former chief minister reiterated that the 6th schedule created by the founders of India’s constitution had led to the protection of the tribal people and mentioned that the Congress party would be mooting for an autonomous council for the Garos living in Assam if voted to power in that state.

‘Conrad and James equally to blame for power crisis’

Congress leader Mukul Sangma has accused both, chief minister and his brother and power minister James Pangsang K Sangma, for the current power crisis in the state.

“Conrad is questioning the power agreement rules which clearly state that there have to be a fixed charge and energy tariff. This is as per law. Also, there is a regulatory commission that decides on the power rate to ensure there is no loss to the power companies and no overcharging at the cost of the consumers,” clarifies Mukul Sangma as he accused the present government of allegedly misrepresenting facts.

The ex-chief minister put the blame on the current power crisis solely on the chief minister and his brother and alleged widespread corruption in the implementation of power projects where prices of equipment and construction material was allegedly raised manifold to benefit the suppliers and contractors.