NPP has emerged as most promising NE Party, says Tynsong

TURA, April 6: Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong who is in Garo Hills along with PWD minister S Dhar and Rajya Sabha MP W R Kharlukhi has lauded the people of the north east and Garo Hills for strengthening the National People’s Party (NPP) party and making it one of the most formidable in the north east.

“The NPP has come to become the most promising party in the whole of north east and for a party from Meghalaya to be accepted in other states of the country is truly remarkable,” said Tynsong during his election rally in North Garo Hills.

The VVIPs of the party who have landed in Garo Hills for the GHADC polls include the top notch leadership of the NPP from Shillong and other parts of the region. Latest entrant is Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Joykumar Yumnam who will be holding a series of campaign rallies across the Garo Hills alongside chief minister Conrad K Sangma.