Cancer patients in Meghalaya suffer for no fault of theirs

SHILLONG, April 6: The cancer patients in the state have been made to suffer due to the delay in the appointment of a Medical Physicist to administer radiotherapy treatment at Shillong Civil Hospital.

It is reported that there are around 50 cancer patients who are waiting for the radiotherapy treatment.

The treatment in the hospital has been stopped due to the resignation of the Medical Physicist in February last.

As per the rule of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, radiotherapy treatment for cancer patients cannot be carried out without a Medical Physicist.

It may be mentioned that Shillong Civil Hospital is the only centre in Meghalaya which provides radiation therapy treatment to the cancer patients.

It is informed that the cancer patients for the past two months have been inquiring from the hospital as to when they can start receiving their treatment.

Some of the patients cannot afford to go down to North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Jorabat to avail the treatment. Not only this, the patients are reluctant to go out to avail the treatment due to the COVID-19 situation.

“How long will we have to wait? We are suffering for not getting the treatment,” one of the cancer patients stated.

The cancer patient also stated that the cancer in their body will further spread if there is delay in getting the treatment.

When inquired, Shillong Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Andreas Dkhar informed that the two people who have come forward to apply for the post of Medical Physicist are from Assam and West Bengal.

“We are waiting to conduct the interview of the two candidates,” Dr. Dkhar said.

According to him, there is no one from the state who is qualified to be appointed as Medical Physicist.

It is alleged that the department is taking time to appoint the Medical Physicist despite the urgency of the matter.