Minister for capital punishment to culprits

SHILLONG, April 6: Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday said he favours capital punishment for rapists and murderers to protect women and children.

“Law does not allow (such punishment) but going by the suffering of women in our state, I feel we require it,” he said when asked if stringent laws would help check crimes against women and children.

“It seems some people do not care about the prescribed punishments and appeals to not violate laws,” he added.

Shylla said laws can be amended but after proper discussions. As of now, the department has been actively engaged in awareness activities and consultations wherever needed, he said.

The Social Welfare Minister said it was unfortunate that women have been victims of violence in Meghalaya, otherwise hailed globally for its unique matrilineal system.

Condemning the recent acts of violence against women and children in the Jaintia Hills region, he said: “We need to find out why this happens time and again.”

Shylla suggested brainstorming sessions for all the stakeholders to find a possible solution to the problem of violence against women and children. “I believe a time will come when the legislators push for strong laws to deal strictly with cases of rape and murder as in some other countries,” he said.