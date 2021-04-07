Programme to help defend local food systems

SHILLONG, April 6: In order to train the youth to work towards reclaiming their autonomous food and livelihoods systems and to defend their indigenous food systems and identity, the North East Slow Food & Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS), on Tuesday, inaugurated the 2021 Indigenous Youth Fellowship Programme at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD), Nongsder, Umiam.

The training programme, which will be conducted over a period of one month, at three main venues — SIRD, Umsawwar (East Khasi Hills) and Khweng (Ri-Bhoi) — aims to train indigenous youths from Meghalaya and impart them with broader knowledge and skill to create a cadre of young leaders with good leadership qualities and entrepreneurship skills which will result in their ability to defend the local food systems.

Moreover, the participants will also be learning various contours behind their food systems.