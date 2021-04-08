‘Most MDCs are ignorant of 6th Schedule’

SHILLONG, April 7: Former NEHU lecturer, Prof LS Gassah, has stated that it is really a matter of shame that many of the members of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) have not read the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

While speaking as one of the resource persons at the seminar on the Sixth Schedule organised by the HSPDP here on Wednesday, the former NEHU lecturer said that there are experts from Japan and America who are carrying out an in-depth study on the Sixth Schedule.

“But sadly, many of our people are not aware about this important legislation. The people who run the district council (MDCs) should know and have knowledge about the Sixth Schedule,” Prof. Gassah, who is an expert on the Sixth Schedule, said.

He said that the Sixth Schedule was incorporated in the Constitution, notwithstanding opposition by many the members of the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Later, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines, HSPDP acting president, KP Pangniang, also stressed that the people need to know the spirit of Sixth Schedule and its importance to protect the rights and identity of the indigenous community of the state.

According to him, the amendment will re-empower the right and culture of the indigenous people of the state.

“The party had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister in 2019 with a request to amend Para 12 A (b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to insert the word “Governor” in place of “President”,” Pangniang stated.

On the participation of non-tribals in GHADC elections, the HSPDP president said that the participation of the non-tribals defeats the very spirit of the Sixth Schedule.

“As a party, we vehemently oppose the participation of the non-tribals in the elections to the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs),” he said.