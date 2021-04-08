Employees mull PIL on implementation of Saubhagya scheme

SHILLONG, April 7: The Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employees) Associations and Unions comprising all employees of MeECL, (CCORMAU) is contemplating to file a PIL before the Meghalaya High Court on the alleged irregularities in implementation of the Saubhagya Scheme in the state.

“We are waiting for the reply to an RTI query wherein we have sought details of implementation of the Saubhagya scheme. We will approach the Meghalaya High Court if the RTI findings indicate irregularities in the implementation of this centrally-sponsored scheme,” CCORMAU’s Arju Dkhar said.

He also mentioned that irregularities on the Saubhagya Scheme have also been reported in the media and even public representatives have spoken about this matter.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress had stated that a PIL needs to be filed before the Meghalaya High Court to demand a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in implementation of the Saubhagya scheme.

“Someone has to take up this matter and file a PIL before the court demanding a CBI probe. It is only through a directive of the court that the government will agree to constitute a CBI probe,” senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had recently stated.