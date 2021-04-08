Power dept to examine plaints

SHILLONG, April 7: The Power department will examine the complaints made by MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi on pilferage of power in Byrnihat industrial area.

Sources from the department said that the complaints levelled by the CMD have to be examined in details and the matter will then be placed before the government for further action.

Sources also said that MeECL would also have to explain to the Power department the steps that have been taken by them to stop such instances of pilferage.

The CMD of MeECL has already asked the department to institute an independent inquiry into the alleged pilferage of electricity in the industrial area in Byrnihat after a surprise check revealed rampant power theft by certain consumers.

The CMD has also questioned the role of some MeECL employees in the power theft.

Apart from seeking an independent probe into the power theft in Byrnihat industrial area, the MeECL CMD has also asked the state government to refer the case of alleged mismanagement in the Energy Management cell to an independent probe panel.