HSPDP, UDP differ on James’ ouster

SHILLONG, April 7: Ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance’s junior partners, UDP and HSPDP, have taken diametrically opposite stand on the contentious issue of stripping James Sangma of Power portfolio.

Continuing with its shadow-boxing and old rivalry, the HSPDP has come out in support of Sangma, questioning whether or not the removal of Power Minister will resolve the power crisis in state.

“We are not sure if the removal of the Power Minister is a solution to the power crisis in the State. This problem has been there for the past many years. As a party, we are going to meet to discuss the power crisis in detail,” HSPDP general secretary and PHE Minister, Renikton L Tongkhar, informed the reporters here on Wednesday.

He added that as the cabinet minister, he knows that the government is leaving no stone unturned to resolve the power crisis.

“We are trying to clear the dues of all the power generating companies. But it looks they are taking advantage of the situation by issuing regulation notice when they are aware that the government is making serious efforts to clear their dues,” Tongkhar maintained.

The PHE minister expressed hope that the government will succeed in its efforts to clear the dues of all the power generating companies including NEEPCO, NTPC and others.

Meanwhile, HSPDP acting president, KP Pangniang, has said that the party will meet shortly to discuss the entire gamut of issues.

It may be mentioned that the UDP, a major ally of the MDA, had written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to relieve James Sangma and the current CMD of the MeECL from their current positions.